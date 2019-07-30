BME Approves The Distribution Of A Gross €0.40 Per Share Interim Dividend - To Be Paid On September 13th

The Board of Directors of BME today agreed to distribute a gross €0.40 per share dividend on 13 September, its first interim dividend against 2019 earnings.
This dividend represents the same amount as that paid in September 2018.
The date on which the shareholders entitled to receive a dividend are determined will be 12 September (record-date) and the ex-date for the BME shares will be 11 September. Therefore the last day to buy a share in BME that includes the right to a dividend will be 10 September.
BME’s pay-out in 2018 came in at 96%, one of the highest ratios among listed companies and among its peers.