BME Appoints A New Chief Data Officer To Accelerate Its Transformation And Technological Innovation

BME has appointed Arturo Merino as Chief Data Officer (CDO), a newly created position, who will report to Francisco Nicolás, Chief Technology Officer. His functions are the digital transformation, data & analytics, innovation in new technologies, support for the implementation of new projects and coordination of IT with Information Security.
This appointment is in addition to the changes in the company’s management team announced before summer and its purpose is to contribute to the technological transformation of the company and the compliance with the objectives set by the 2019-2021 Strategic Plan.
Arturo Merino has more than 16 years of experience in technology in the Financial Services Sector. He has been IT Manager in Grupo Morabanc for the last three years. Previously, he held various positions of responsibility at Accenture for the Capital Markets area.