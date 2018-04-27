BME: AP67 SOCIMI Receives Favourable Report From MAB

The Coordination and Admissions Committee of the Mercado Alternativo Bursátil (MAB) has submitted to the Board of Directors a favourable report on AP67, SOCIMI, following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company.
The company’s ticker symbol will be “YAP67” and it will be traded through the “price fixing” system. Armabex Asesores Registrados is the Registered Adviser while Renta 4 Bancowill act as Liquidity Provider.
The reference value set by the company’s Board of Directors for each of the shares is 6.65 euros, which brings its overall valuation to 34 million euros.
AP67, SOCIMI was incorporated in 2001 to develop real estate promotional activities with the aim of generating rental-oriented funds. Its business model has been centred on creating new-build properties, mainly houses and commercial premises, highly demanded in the Madrid town of Leganés.
The Informative Document on AP67, SOCIMI can be found on MAB’s website (www.bolsasymercados.es/mab) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.