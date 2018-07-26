BME And Bolsa Mexicana de Valores Join Forces To Promote The Market Data Business In Latin America - The Maximum Investment Will Be 10 Million Dollars

BME and Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV) today announced the creation of a joint venture to promote the Market Data business in Latin America. The objective is to foster the generation, dissemination and sale of market data about Latin American securities markets.
The first stage involves the creation of two companies. The first, in which 51% of its stock capital corresponds to BME Market Data, will be incorporated in Miami (United States). The second company will be headquartered in Ciudad de Mexico and 51% of its share capital corresponds to BMV.
The maximum investment will be 10 million dollars.
The creation of these two companies is aimed at establishing – with the possible future participation of Latin America’s main stock exchanges - a market data distribution platform with the highest automation and processing levels.