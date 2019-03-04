BME And BANKINTER Launch The Second Edition Of 'TRADER LAB' To Teach Futures Trading

BME and Bankinter will on March 6th celebrate the second edition of Trader Lab Online Futuros. The bank launched this training initiative with the aim of expanding the general public’s financial knowledge and this time the laboratory focuses on teaching futures trading on MEFF, BME’s Derivatives Market. To this end, both companies offer a webinar aimed at advanced-level investors to give them a deeper knowledge of trading in these products.
The training session will be streamed from the Madrid stock exchange at 18h with in-person attendance also possible.
The bank, through its Bankinter Broker and in collaboration with BME, allows those highly-specialised trading experts - whether clients or not - to attend this free training session.
Jorge Yzaguirre, Markets Director, BME, will welcome attendees at this meeting, in which several experts from Bankinter and BME will explain the main technical analysis tools as well as futures trading. The session will be opened by Eduardo Ozaita, general manager of Bankinter’s Commercial Banking division, Rafael Serrano, Head of Equities, Bankinter, and Enrique Castellanos, Training Head, Instituto BME. Eduardo Bolinches, director and partner at Bolsacash.com, will also take part.
The webinar will consist of both theoretical and practical teaching, in which trading simulations in real time will be carried out.
Those interested in attending can register at: