BME Admits To Trading 331 Warrants From Banco Santander

Date 15/07/2019

  • The underlying assets are 16 Spanish stocks, 15 European and the IBEX35®      index
  • The number of admissions of these products has increased by 11% so  far this year 

BME has admitted to trading 331 new warrants issued by Banco Santander. These new securities feature a wide variety of strike prices and underlying assets. Specifically, the warrants have been issued on 16 Spanish shares, 15 European and on the IBEX35® index.

The 16 Spanish shares, all of them IBEX35® constituents, cover the following sectors: Oil and Energy, Basic Materials, Industry and Construction, Consumer Goods, Consumer Services, Financial Services and Technology and Telecommunications.

The European shares are the 9 main constituents of the German DAX® index and the top 6 that make up the French CAC® index. Among them, worth of note is ArcelorMittal, which is included in the IBEX35®, the French CAC® and the Dutch AEX®. With the addition of these new admissions, the number of warrants admitted to trading on BME stands at 3,387, up 11% year-on-year.