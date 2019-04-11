Bluebay Chooses Alpima To Equip Its Sales, Product And Multi-Asset Teams For Fund Data

BlueBay has chosen Alpima to further equip its sales, product and multi-asset teams to intelligently visualise fund data and product characteristics across its full fixed income suite. Offered as a white-label version of its cloud-based platform, ALPIMA has worked closely with BlueBay to customise it to its exact requirements.
Luc Leclercq, BlueBay’s COO, says: “We are pleased to engage with ALPIMA, whose modular and adaptive platform offers the speed, flexibility and robustness we need to serve our clients in the digital age.”
Ilan Heimann, ALPIMA’s Head of Sales and Partnerships, says: “We are thrilled to be working with BlueBay, whose expertise in fixed income is truly unique. It is a great privilege to see their culture of innovation and client service in action. “