BlockEx has announced that its new Digital Bond service has been successfully selected for the FCA Sandbox in Cohort 4 as part of the roadmap to regulatory authorisation.
James Godfrey, Managing Director of Capital Markets at BlockEx said “Our new service is designed to revolutionise the Bond market by using the blockchain to provide a rapid and fully transparent bond issuing and lifecycle management solution. Using efficient processes and high ease-of-use, it even works for the £5m - £50m SME bond sector.”
“Our technology bridges existing and blockchain based capital markets, so regulation is important to us. We are delighted to have been selected for the FCA Sandbox and look forward to moving through to full market authorisation. Under the FCA oversight process, BlockEx would seek to issue a number of bonds with a nominal value of up to £250m.”
BlockEx Launches Innovative Digital Bond Service And Enters FCA Sandbox As Part Of Path To UK Authorisation
Date 04/07/2018
