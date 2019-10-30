Black Manta & Tokeny Solutions Announce First Bafin-Licenced Multi-STO Solution

Black Manta Capital Partners S.à r.l. (Luxembourg) and Tokeny S.à r.l. (Luxembourg) are proud to announce their strategic cooperation in building a fully compliant Multi-STO-Platform for the European Market. The Black Manta Investment Platform is run by BMCP’s Berlin operating entity. The BMCP GmbH received its licence within the MiFID II regime by the German financial regulator BaFin, earlier this summer.
The two partners will launch a fully compliant Multi-STO-Platform, catering to both professional and retail investors. The Security Token Offerings will range from real estate projects, small and medium enterprises, and grown up startups to tokenized commodities and funds.
Tokeny Solutions, the Luxembourg-based fintech that has recently announced fundraising from Euronext, will provide the white-label tokenization platform whilst Black Manta Capital is committed to deliver the highest standard in compliance and investor protection as a regulated Financial Services Institution within the European Union.
Luc Falempin, CEO of Tokeny on the cooperation: “Working with Black Manta Capital Partners allows the both of us to focus on what we do best. We provide the institutional grade tokenization solutions for every BMCP offering and this allows them to focus on what they do best, which is building their investor community.”
Christian Platzer, Co-Founder of BMCP: “Tokeny Solutions is one of the top global technology providers in tokenization. Having worked closely with the Tokeny Solutions team for several months, we can say: we speak the same language when it comes to the prospects for our industry and together we could not be more positive about the opportunities for security tokenization in Europe and around the world.”
BMCP also selected Tokeny Solutions for their T-REX token standard for tokenized securities, which ensures compliant transferability. This standard includes three key pillars, the identity management system, a set of validation certificates, and the transfer manager. A decentralized validator system allows trading via multiple exchanges.