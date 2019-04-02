Bitcoin Soars 20 Percent: Comment By Clem Chambers, CEO ADVFN And Online Blockchain Plc

As Bitcoin burst to its highest level in almost five months on Tuesday, Clem Chambers, CEO of ADVFN and Online Blockchain plc, commenting on Bitcoin's jump, said
"Bitcoin and other coins have been trending up for some time now and coins like Litecoin have doubled. There is huge grassroots interest and the speculative market is looking for a rally to jump on. It’s the reverse of the previous drop where the range tightened and thereafter followed a big move.
I’m expecting $6000 quickly with a possible move to $10,000. It looks like a classic commodity bubble aftershock situation to me."