BISX Lists World Oil System Fund Ltd

The Bahamas International Securities Exchange (BISX) is pleased to announce that World Oil System Fund Ltd has successfully completed the BISX Mutual Fund Listing Process and has been listed on the Exchange.
As a result, the Fund’s shares have now been added to the roster of funds listed on the Exchange. The fund is an open-ended mutual fund with subscriptions and redemptions carried out by the relevant fund’s Administrator. The Fund is incorporated as an International Business Company under the laws of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and is licensed under the Investment Funds Act, 2003.
In speaking of the Listing, Ivan Hooper, Chief Executive Officer of The Winterbotham Trust Company Limited stated: “2019 has been a strong year in the sponsoring of fund listings with BISX. We are pleased to continue sponsoring the listing of funds this time with the listing of World Oil System Fund Ltd, and hope to continue this throughout the remainder of the year. World Oil System Fund Ltd. invests in the area of infrastructure, distribution and production of oil and gas. As the largest Fund Administrator by number of funds in The Bahamas, listing has become a key component of our offering. Listing with BISX is a key enhancer to this offering and our ability to attract funds to The Bahamas¨.
BISX Chief Operating Officer, Holland Grant, commented on the listing of the Funds. “Since Winterbotham joined BISX as a Sponsor in 2014, they have been a steadfast partner in listing funds on the Exchange and communicating the value additive benefits of a regulated exchange listing to their clients. This relationship has been beneficial to them, their clients and the Exchange. We look forward to more listings in the future from Winterbotham as it carries out its business plans.”
The Winterbotham Trust Company Limited served as the BISX Sponsor Member that brought the Fund to the Exchange. The Winterbotham Trust Company Limited has been appointed to serve as the Administrator of the Fund.