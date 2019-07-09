BISX Lists 7 Investment Funds

The Bahamas International Securities Exchange (BISX) is pleased to announce that 7 new investment Funds (some with sub-funds) have successfully completed the BISX Mutual Fund Listing Process and have been listed on the Exchange. These newly listed funds are:
- Pavillon Rouge Multi-Strategy Fund Ltd.
- Quercus Multi-Strategy Funds Ltd. (Bahamas)
- Sithma Fund Ltd.
- Alchemia Capital Ltd (ACL)
- Lending Opportunity Fund Ltd. – Class USD
- Lending Opportunity Fund Ltd. – Class CHF
- The A Series Fund Ltd., SAC - Thesaurus Conviction Sub-fund
- Joint Innovations Fund Ltd.
As a result, the Funds’ shares have now been added to the roster of funds listed on the Exchange. All of the funds are open-ended mutual funds with subscriptions and redemptions carried out by the relevant fund’s Administrator. The Funds are incorporated as International Business Companies under the laws of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and are licensed under the Investment Funds Act, 2003.
In speaking of the Listing, Ivan Hopper, Chief Executive Officer of The Winterbotham Trust Company Limited stated: “We continue our efforts in listing funds on BISX. This time by sponsoring the listing of a further seven licensed funds with diverse investment objectives. Continuing our work with UCAP Bahamas Limited, investment manager for these funds we hope to be able to sponsor further funds in the future. As the largest Fund Administrator by number of funds in The Bahamas, listing has become a key component of our offering. Listing with BISX is a key enhancer to this offering and our ability to attract funds to The Bahamas.¨
BISX Chief Executive Officer, Keith Davies, commented on the listing of the Funds. “We continue to enjoy the great working relationship we have with Winterbotham as we expand the BISX Mutual Fund Listing Facility. They have done a tremendous job of incorporating the listing facility into their client service offerings and discussing the merits of a BISX Listing with their clients. The result has been a great success and we have seen the benefits with increased listings as their clients continue to choose BISX listings. The BISX Mutual Fund listing facility demonstrates the synergies that exist between the Exchange and the off-shore financial sector, with both the Exchange and Winterbotham and their clients benefiting from this relationship. We look forward to passing 100 mutual fund listings this year and also to celebrating the 20th year of BISX’s incorporation.”
The Winterbotham Trust Company Limited served as the BISX Sponsor Member that brought the Funds to the Exchange. UCAP Bahamas Limited is the Investment Manager and The Winterbotham Trust Company Limited has been appointed to serve as the Administrator of the Funds.
NOTE: Attached to this Press Release is the BISX Formal Trading Notice for the 7 Winterbotham Trust Company Funds. This notice advises the public of the security to be listed on the Exchange and the trading symbols of the listed securities.