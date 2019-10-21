BISON Launches 24-Hour Cryptocurrency Trading - Free-Of Charge Trading In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin And Ripple, Seven Days A Week // Around 60,000 Active Users

Simple and reliable trading in cryptocurrencies on the smartphone: this is possible with BISON, Boerse Stuttgart Group’s crypto app. A little over eight months since it was launched, BISON is now extending its trading hours. From now on, free-of-charge trading in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Ripple (XRP) will be available 24 hours a day from Monday to Sunday. BISON currently has around 60,000 active users.
Dr Ulli Spankowski, CEO of Sowa Labs GmbH, the subsidiary of Boerse Stuttgart Digital Ventures GmbH which developed the BISON app, commented: “With BISON, we provide uncomplicated access to cryptocurrencies. Now we have built up the necessary experience to offer round-the-clock trading without compromising on reliability.”
“The cryptocurrency market never sleeps. That’s why BISON goes way beyond the usual trading hours of traditional financial markets,” explains Dr Spankowski. Users can trade cryptocurrencies on BISON at the prices displayed in the app. BISON makes its money from the spread between the buying and selling prices displayed. There are no additional costs for users. The trading partner at BISON is EUWAX AG, a subsidiary of Boerse Stuttgart GmbH that is regulated in Germany as a financial services provider. Users therefore buy and sell cryptocurrencies from and to EUWAX AG in each case.
For further information about BISON, please visit www.bisonapp.de