Binance Is Now The Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange In The World - The Company Became The Largest Crypto Exchange In The World By Trading Volume On Tuesday, Just Five Months After Launching

Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange that was launched just five months ago, became the largest exchange in the world by trading volume with $2.8 billion traded since Tuesday according to data from Coinmarketcap.com. The company recently stated they had now reached 2.9 million users on their platform since their launch in July of 2017.
“We are humbled to reach this incredible milestone,” said Changpeng Zhao, Founder and CEO of Binance. “Our focus has always been and will continue to be providing our users with the most secure, fast, and efficient way to exchange digital assets.”
Binance provides cryptocurrency trading for fintech and blockchain enthusiasts globally by offering virtually instant exchanging between 96 different digital assets and Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB (the native Binance token), and USDT. Binance Exchange supports multiple platforms and compatibility across devices, including Web, Android/IOS, Mobile HTML5 and Windows/Mac clients in order to fulfill multi-dimensional trading requirements for all users. The company’s matching engine is capable of sustaining 1.4 million orders per second, as well as 20 million simultaneous users on the platform.
Created in July of 2017, the company has grown exponentially to over 2.9 million users around the globe and supports trading in multiple languages including English, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Russian, Spanish, French and German.
The company’s growth can be partly attributed to development programs and services that are unique in the cryptocurrency exchange community, namely a new token sale vetting program called Binance Launchpad. Since being announced earlier this month, two of the biggest recent token sales have run on the platform and sold out in a matter of seconds.
GIFTO, a virtual gifting protocol being launched by Uplive, a live-streaming mobile app with over 20 million users, sold $3 million in their tokens exclusively to Binance users through Binance Launchpad in a matter of seconds, helping the company become one of the fastest andmost successful token sales ever in Asia. This was followed by Bread, a decentralized banking application, that similarly sold over $3.5 million in token in a matter of seconds exclusively to Binance users.
The company also attributes their amazing growth to their loyal user base and focus on speed, security and technology. Binance has also developed a ‘Binance Angel Program’, with Angels located in over 30 countries around the world who are a passionate group dedicated to help ‘Binancians’ and foster awareness of Binance on a global scale.
