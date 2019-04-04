BETTER FINANCE Celebrates Its 10-Year Anniversary & Elects Axel Kleinlein From The German BdV As Its New President

At the beginning of the week, BETTER FINANCE and its Member Organisations gathered in Bucharest, Romania, to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the European Federation of Investors and Financial Services Users and elect its new board and president.
BETTER FINANCE is very pleased to announce that it’s new Board elected Axel Kleinlein, from the German Association of the Insured BdV (Bund der Versicherten), as its new President.
Axel Kleinlein: "I am proud and looking forward to taking on this important role. I thank BETTER FINANCE for putting their trust in me to ensure that European financial services users are heard with an even clearer voice in Brussels."
Jella Benner-Heinacher from DSW - Germany's leading association for private investors - and Jean Berthon, President of Gaipare - the French Association for the Improvement of Retirement and Savings - were elected as Vice-Presidents.
Guillaume Prache, Managing Director of BETTER FINANCE, congratulates Mr Kleinlein and “looks forward to a close working cooperation on crucial issues for European citizens as savers and investors in this new chapter for BETTER FINANCE.”
“I would also like to warmly thank our previous President, Ms Jella Benner-Heinacher, for her two terms as President and her dedication to BETTER FINANCE’s cause and the excellent cooperation over the years. A warm thank you also to Jean Berthon who oversaw BETTER FINANCE activities in his role as BETTER FINANCE President from 2013 to 2017.”