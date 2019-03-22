BETTER FINANCE Announces Its First Scientific Committee Members

BETTER FINANCE is honoured to announce the establishment of the BETTER FINANCE Scientific Committee to further support and strengthen its research activities. The Scientific Committee consists of highly skilled and experienced independent academics who will help us to deliver high quality research for financial services users, other stakeholders and policy makers.
BETTER FINANCE has appointed its first members as follow (alphabetic order):
Prof. Dr. Vilhjálmur Bjarnason (Iceland)
Prof. Pierre-Henri Conac (Luxembourg)
Prof. Niamh Moloney (Ireland)
Prof. Dr. Jan Sebo (Slovakia)
Prof. Dr. Rüdiger Veil (Germany)
Mr. Nicolas Véron (USA /EU)
The Scientific Committee will advise and support in areas where BETTER FINANCE has identified knowledge gaps. As underlined by the Managing Director of BETTER FINANCE, Guillaume Prache: “BETTER FINANCE’s experience shows the need for more independent research in financial services to provide a sound and unbiased basis for financial policy recommendations. This is reflected in BETTER FINANCE’s Scientific Committee, as many of its members also have extended experience in EU advisory bodies on financial services policy.”
BETTER FINANCE acts as an independent financial expertise centre to the direct benefit of European financial services users (shareholders, other investors, savers, pension fund participants, life insurance, policy holders, borrowers, etc.) and other stakeholders of European financial services who are independent from the financial industry. BETTER FINANCE activities are supported by the European Union since 2012.
Information on the appointed members of the Scientific Committee can be found here.