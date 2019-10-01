MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reports this past month as the best September in history at MGEX with a total exchange volume of 222,077 contracts. This month surpassed the previous record holder, September 2017, by over 50,000 contracts. Additionally, this past month broke into the monthly total exchange volume top-25 record book claiming the 23rd spot.
Electronically, this past month was also the best September in history with a total of 198,582 contracts, beating the previous September record by 40%. September 2019 was also the 20th best electronic month in the history of the Exchange. Options volume came in at 8,112 contracts. At the close of market on Monday, open interest was recorded at 79,019 contracts, which is 15% higher than the end of August.
To view more information on MGEX volume and open interest records, please visit our website at www.mgex.com.