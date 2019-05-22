‘Best Big Data Analytics & Technology Provider’ Award Goes To McObject

McObject®, developer of the ultra-fast and scalableeXtremeDB® for HPC database management system, was last night announced as ‘Best Big Data Analytics & Technology Provider’ at the Inside Market Data & Inside Reference Data Awards' gala ceremony in New York. The awards, now in their 17th year, were set up to recognise and celebrate excellence within the market data, reference data and enterprise data management industries.
McObject’s eXtremeDB was chosen as the winner in its category for addressing the requirements imposed upon financial institutions in the wake of FRTB regulations, chief among them an estimated 10x increase in the amount of data needing to be processed, analyzed and reported. With record-setting data processing speeds and the ability to handle extremely large and complex time-series data sets, eXtremeDB allows organizations to add the necessary compute and storage capacity in order to remain compliant.
Chris Mureen, COO of McObject, commented on the news: “We consider this a fantastic achievement. Our two biggest priorities are to constantly improve the quality and performance levels of our offering, and helping to future-proof our clients’ businesses in the face of regulation.”
This win consolidates an excellent past 12 months for the company, which in 2018 was named ‘Outstanding Structured Database’ by Computing’s Big Data Excellence Awards as well as ‘IoT Vendor of the Year’ at the same publication’s Technology Product Awards. Not resting on its laurels, in the first quarter of this year McObject was shortlisted by the FStech Awards, National Technology Awards and RegTech Insight Awards.
The company was founded by database and real-time systems experts and offers proven, reliable and robust technology to the world’s leading banks, exchanges, hedge funds and other financial institutions in a broad range of areas including risk management, algorithmic trading, order book/matching engine and compliance (e.g. MiFID II, FRTB). The company is honoured to have over 28 million worldwide deployments, with eXtremeDB used in quality products from industry leaders such as GoldenSource, TradeStation, NSE-IT and the Dalian Commodity Exchange.