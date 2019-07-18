BCS Global Markets Expands Russian And Emerging Markets Focused Equity And Fixed Income Team In New York

- BCS Global Markets has announced the hires of Diego Vargas and Kyrill Firshein months after announcing global equity trading platform launch in their BCS Americas, New York office
BCS Global Markets (“BCS GM”), the leading market maker in Russia has announced the expansion of its sales team in New York. Kyrill Firshein and Diego Vargas will be responsible for growing BCS’s capabilities across fixed income and equities.
Kyrill Firshein will be joining BCS’s Equity sales team in New York to enhance the BCS GM’s equity distribution in the US. With over 15 years of industry experience, Kyrill brings valuable experience in growing a country focused global investor base.
Prior to joining BCS Global Markets, Kyrill was the Executive Director and Head of Equity Sales for the Americas at VTB Capital where he was instrumental in expanding VTB’s equity distribution in the US. Kyrill has also worked at several leading institutions including Deutsche Bank Securities, United Financial Group and Goldman Sachs & Co.
Diego Vargas will join BCS’s Fixed Income sales team in New York. With over 10 years’ experience and a deep knowledge of capital markets, Diego has worked at several financial wealth management institutions including, IDB Capital, INTL FCStone, Banco Santander and Indosuez Wealth Management.
Gary Esayian, Head of BCS Americas commented: “We are delighted to expand our Research, Trading and Distribution capabilities with the addition of experienced investment professionals such as Kyrill and Diego. We think they add depth to our offering and their relationships are invaluable. Our New York team welcomes them along with our colleagues in Moscow and London.”