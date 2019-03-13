Bcause, The World’s First Full-Stack Cryptocurrency Ecosystem, To Launch On Nasdaq Market Technology - Ecosystem Includes Digital Mining Facility, Spot Market, Regulated Derivatives Exchange And Clearing House - Powered By Nasdaq’s Trading, Clearing And Market Surveillance Technology - Spot Market Launch Date Targeted For 1H 2019

Nasdaq Inc. (Nasdaq:NDAQ) and Bcause LLC, creator of the world’s first full-stack cryptocurrency ecosystem, today announced that Bcause’s markets will operate on Nasdaq’s matching engine, clearing and market surveillance technology via the Nasdaq Financial Framework platform. The technology is expected to go live in 1H 2019 with the launch of the new Bcause spot cryptocurrency market. In addition, Bcause has filed with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission to become a designated contract market (DCM) and to establish a derivatives clearing organization (DCO).The full line of Bcause market offerings will soon operate on the most widely used market infrastructure technology in the world.
Once derivatives trading and clearing officially commence, Bcause will be the only venue to serve as a one-stop shop for all parts of the digital currency value chain: from the state-of-the-art digital mining facility launched in February 2018, to spot trading for digital assets, to a futures market and derivatives clearinghouse which are pending regulatory approval. The surveillance technology powered by Nasdaq is designed to ensure that surveillance protocols fit the needs of a crypto marketplace. This will help Bcause monitor its markets for manipulative activities, among other misconduct, thereby creating a safer spot and derivatives market for all participants.
“We have tremendous respect for the Nasdaq brand and are honored that we can deploy these robust, tried-and-tested platforms – customized to our unique markets – as the foundation of our technology,” said Fred Grede, CEO, Bcause. “I fully expect that our markets will attract a broad range of users, from those who are already quite active in the financial markets and familiar with Nasdaq technology, to a new breed of investors wanting to participate in the growing cryptocurrency marketplace.”
“Bcause has methodically built a unique ecosystem that gives investors, partners and market players a holistic experience in tapping the cryptocurrency market and value chain,” said Paul McKeown, SVP and Head of Marketplace Operators & New Markets, Market Technology, Nasdaq. “By leveraging the Nasdaq Financial Framework, Bcause will have the scalability and modular functionality to introduce new micro-services and expand its business offerings to meet industry demands and the evolution of the digital assets economy.”
Nasdaq's market technology powers more than 250 of the world's market infrastructure organizations and market participants, including broker-dealers, exchanges, clearinghouses, central securities depositories and regulators, in over 50 countries with end-to-end, mission-critical technology solutions.