 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

Basic Agreement Toward Realizing A Comprehensive Exchange: Japan Exchange Group And Tokyo Commodity Exchange

Date 28/03/2019

Overview of Basic Agreement

The Companies will engage in deliberations in good faith towards the realization of a comprehensive exchange based on the basic agreement.

  • Maintain and develop Japan’s derivatives market through the realization of a comprehensive exchange that enables one-stop trading in various products ranging from financial securities to commodity derivatives.
  • Convert TOCOM into a wholly-owned subsidiary of JPX through TOB (+ squeeze-out).
  • Precious Metals, Rubber, and Agricultural Products: Transfer to OSE. 
  • Oil-related Products: Continue trading on TOCOM for the time being. Listing of new oil-related products on OSE will be discussed between the Companies.
  • Electricity and LNG: Aim for listing and handling as a TOCOM market.
  • Consolidate Japan Commodity Clearing House (JCCH) into Japan Securities Clearing Corporation (JSCC).
  • Determine post-combination business policies, management composition, organization, and other matters based on future deliberation. 
  • Give due consideration for existing trading participants in the realization of a comprehensive exchange.

Click here for full details.