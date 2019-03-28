Basic Agreement Toward Realizing A Comprehensive Exchange: Japan Exchange Group And Tokyo Commodity Exchange

Overview of Basic Agreement
The Companies will engage in deliberations in good faith towards the realization of a comprehensive exchange based on the basic agreement.
- Maintain and develop Japan’s derivatives market through the realization of a comprehensive exchange that enables one-stop trading in various products ranging from financial securities to commodity derivatives.
- Convert TOCOM into a wholly-owned subsidiary of JPX through TOB (+ squeeze-out).
- Precious Metals, Rubber, and Agricultural Products: Transfer to OSE.
- Oil-related Products: Continue trading on TOCOM for the time being. Listing of new oil-related products on OSE will be discussed between the Companies.
- Electricity and LNG: Aim for listing and handling as a TOCOM market.
- Consolidate Japan Commodity Clearing House (JCCH) into Japan Securities Clearing Corporation (JSCC).
- Determine post-combination business policies, management composition, organization, and other matters based on future deliberation.
- Give due consideration for existing trading participants in the realization of a comprehensive exchange.
Click here for full details.