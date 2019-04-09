Basel Committee Issues A Consolidated Version Of Its Standards

Today the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision launched a new section of its website that sets out a consolidated version of its global standards for the regulation and supervision of banks. The consolidated framework aims to improve the accessibility of the Basel Committee's standards and to promote their consistent global interpretation and implementation.
The publication of the standards in the new format has focused on reorganising existing requirements, not introducing new ones. The preparation of the framework did, however, reveal certain inconsistencies between Basel requirements as well as ambiguities that need to be addressed through minor policy changes. The framework has been published initially in draft form, together with a consultative document to gather feedback on the website and on various proposed technical amendments to the standards.
The Committee welcomes comments on the accuracy and clarity of the consolidated framework, and on the proposed technical amendments to the standards. Comments should be uploaded here by Friday 9 August 2019. All comments will be published on the Bank for International Settlements website unless a respondent specifically requests confidential treatment.
New Consolidated Basel Framework (2:27)
This tutorial explains the features of the Basel Committee's new consolidated framework, bringing global standards for bank regulation and supervision together in one place.