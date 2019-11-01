Basel Committee Announces Canada As Host Of The 2020 International Conference Of Banking Supervisors

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision announced today that Canada will host the 21 International Conference of Banking Supervisors (ICBS) that will take place on 21-22 October 2020 in Vancouver.
The ICBS, which has been held every two years since 1979, brings together senior central bankers and bank supervisors from more than 100 countries as well as representatives of international financial institutions. The conference promotes the discussion of key supervisory issues and fosters continuing cooperation in the oversight of international banking. With its wide membership of senior policymakers and supervisors, the ICBS presents a unique opportunity for a broad-based discussion on issues that are timely and relevant to supervisors in advanced and emerging market economies alike.
Commenting on the announcement, Pablo Hernández de Cos, Chairman of the Basel Committee and Governor of the Bank of Spain, said: "On behalf of the Basel Committee, I wish to express my gratitude to the Bank of Canada and the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions for hosting the ICBS. As a founding member of the Committee, Canada has played a pivotal role in the work of the Committee since its inception. Hosting the ICBS demonstrates its ongoing commitment to enhancing global financial stability through the Basel Committee."