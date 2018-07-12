Barracuda FX Wins 'Best Order Management System' In The 2018 FX Week e-FX Awards

Barracuda FX, the specialist provider of FX Order Management technology, today announced that it had been awarded 'Best Order Management System' in the 2018 FX Week e-FX Awards.
Voted by a panel of experts, FX Week's awards recognise excellence and innovation in the global FX market. This award provides industry recognition of Barracuda's leading position in FX Order management.
“We are very grateful to FX Week and its panel of judges. Barracuda has always specialised in FX Orders, delivering the best possible technology and service to our clients. FX Week's award for 'Best Order Management System' provides acknowledgement that we continue to do that."
“The FX Global Code and a greater focus on regulation, has resulted in FX Orders becoming increasingly important to banks. The Code requires that they demonstrate proper controls of FX Orders, clear segregation, visibility, execution policies, and control of operational risk."