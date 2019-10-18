Bank Of England Stress Testing Results To Be Published On 10 December 2019

The Bank of England has today set out the timetable for the publication of the UK annual stress test results, which will be published on 10 December 2019.
On 5 March 2019, we published details of the 2019 annual cyclical scenario (ACS) for the seven major UK banks and building societies. The scenario was agreed by the Financial Policy Committee (FPC) and Prudential Regulation Committee (PRC).
The 2019 ACS assesses the resilience of the UK banking system to deep simultaneous recessions in the UK and global economies, large falls in asset prices and a separate stress of misconduct costs. The stress incorporated in the ACS is not a forecast.
We have received banks’ initial stress-testing submissions and are in the process of analysing the results. The full annual stress test results will be published with the Financial Stability Report at 17.00 hrs (GMT) on 10 December 2019. No results for individual firms will be published prior to this date.