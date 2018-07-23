Bank Of England: RTGS Renewal Programme Proof Of Concept: Supporting DLT Settlement Models

The Bank has completed a Proof of Concept (PoC) to understand how a renewed RTGS service could be capable of supporting settlement in systems operating on innovative payment technologies.
On 27 March 2018 the Bank announced that it was running a Proof of Concept (POC) with Baton Systems (Baton), Clearmatics Technologies Ltd (Clearmatics), R3 and Token. The purpose was to understand how a renewed RTGS service could be capable of supporting settlement in systems operating on innovative payment technologies, such as those built on Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT). The outcomes of that work are summarised in this document.
RTGS Renewal Programme Proof of Concept: Supporting DLT Settlement Models