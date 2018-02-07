Bank Of England Financial Policy Committee Reappointments

The Bank of England has reappointed Alex Brazier, in his role as Executive Director, Financial Stability Strategy and Risk, for a further three-year term as a member of the Financial Policy Committee (FPC) after his current term expires on 31 March 2018.
The Chancellor, Philip Hammond, has today also announced that Don Kohn and Martin Taylor will be reappointed as external members of the FPC. Don Kohn will serve another three-year term and Martin Taylor will serve for a further 12-15 months.
The Governor said: “I am pleased that Don Kohn, Martin Taylor and Alex Brazier have been re-appointed to serve new terms on the Financial Policy Committee. The Committee benefits greatly from a blend of different expertise, which has been exemplified by the contributions made by these dedicated public servants. I look forward to continuing our work together."