Bank Of England: Financial Policy Committee – Membership Update

The Treasury has confirmed today (6 August 2019) that Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia will be withdrawing from her appointment to the Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee (FPC).
Following discussions between Dame Jayne-Anne and the Bank of England, it was agreed that her recent appointment to an executive position at Salesforce UK would mean she would not be able to commit the necessary time required to serve on the FPC.
The Treasury will now launch a new appointment process in due course in order to fill the vacancy. As previously announced, Martin Taylor will continue in his role on the FPC until April 2020.