Bank Of England: Extension Of Weekly Indexed Long-Term Repo Operations

Date 02/04/2019

The Bank of England is announcing today that it will continue to offer Indexed Long-Term Repo (ILTR) operations on a weekly basis until end-June 2019.

This is a precautionary step to provide additional flexibility in the Bank’s provision of liquidity insurance over the coming months. 

The indicative extended schedule of operations is set out in Table 1.

Details of each operation will be published on the Bank’s wire services page in advance.Other than as amended by this Market Notice, the Terms and Conditions and Operating Procedures for participation in the Bank’s Sterling Monetary Framework will apply to these ILTR operations.

As usual, the Bank will continue to offer liquidity insurance via its other facilities, including its Liquidity Facility in Euros and US Dollar Repo operations, throughout this period. See the schedule of weekly US Dollar Repo and Liquidity Facility in Euros operations.

The Bank will continue to monitor market conditions carefully and stands ready to take additional action if necessary.

Table 1: Extended schedule of weekly ILTRs

 Operation date Settlement date Maturity date
 9 April 2019 11 April 2019  3 October 2019 
 16 April 2019 18 April 2019  3 October 2019
 23 April 2019 25 April 2019  3 October 2019 
 30 April 2019 2 May 2019  3 October 2019 
 7 May 2019 9 May 2019  7 November 2019 
 14 May 2019 16 May 2019  7 November 2019 
 21 May 2019 23 May 2019  7 November 2019 
 28 May 2019 30 May 2019  7 November 2019 
 4 June 2019 6 June 2019  5 December 2019 
 11 June 2019 13 June 2019  5 December 2019 
 18 June 2019 20 June 2019  5 December 2019 
 25 June 2019 27 June 2019  5 December 2019 