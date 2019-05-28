 Skip to main Content
Bank Of England: Extension Of Weekly Indexed Long-Term Repo Operations - June 2019

Date 28/05/2019

The Bank of England is announcing today that it will continue to offer Indexed Long-Term Repo (ILTR) operations on a weekly basis until the end of November 2019.

This is a precautionary step to provide additional flexibility in the Bank’s provision of liquidity insurance over the coming months.

The indicative extended schedule of operations is set out in Table 1.

Details of each operation will be published on the Bank’s wire services page in advance.

Other than as amended by this Market Notice, the Terms and Conditions and Operating Procedures for participation in the Bank’s Sterling Monetary Framework will apply to these ILTR operations.

The Bank will continue to offer liquidity insurance via its other facilities, including its Liquidity Facility in Euros and US Dollar Repo operations. The schedule of weekly Liquidity Facility in Euros and US Dollar Repo operations can be found here.

The Bank will continue to monitor market conditions carefully and stands ready to take additional action if necessary.

Operation dateSettlement dateMaturity Date
04 June 2019 06 June 2019 05 December 2019
11 June 2019 13 June 2019 05 December 2019
18 June 2019 20 June 2019 05 December 2019
25 June 2019 27 June 2019 05 December 2019
02 July 2019 04 July 2019 05 December 2019
09 July 2019 11 July 2019 09 January 2020
16 July 2019 18 July 2019 09 January 2020
23 July 2019 25 July 2019 09 January 2020
30 July 2019 01 August 2019 09 January 2020
06 August 2019 08 August 2019 06 February 2020
13 August 2019 15 August 2019 06 February 2020
20 August 2019 22 August 2019 06 February 2020
27 August 2019 29 August 2019 06 February 2020
03 September 2019 05 September 2019 05 March 2020
10 September 2019 12 September 2019 05 March 2020
17 September 2019 19 September 2019 05 March 2020
24 September 2019 26 September 2019 05 March 2020
01 October 2019 03 October 2019 09 April 2020
08 October 2019 10 October 2019 09 April 2020
15 October 2019 17 October 2019 09 April 2020
22 October 2019 24 October 2019 09 April 2020
29 October 2019 31 October 2019 09 April 2020
05 November 2019 07 November 2019 07 May 2020
12 November 2019 14 November 2019 07 May 2020
19 November 2019 21 November 2019 07 May 2020
26 November 2019 28 November 2019 07 May 2020