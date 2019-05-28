Bank Of England: Extension Of Weekly Indexed Long-Term Repo Operations - June 2019

The Bank of England is announcing today that it will continue to offer Indexed Long-Term Repo (ILTR) operations on a weekly basis until the end of November 2019.
This is a precautionary step to provide additional flexibility in the Bank’s provision of liquidity insurance over the coming months.
The indicative extended schedule of operations is set out in Table 1.
Details of each operation will be published on the Bank’s wire services page in advance.
Other than as amended by this Market Notice, the Terms and Conditions and Operating Procedures for participation in the Bank’s Sterling Monetary Framework will apply to these ILTR operations.
The Bank will continue to offer liquidity insurance via its other facilities, including its Liquidity Facility in Euros and US Dollar Repo operations. The schedule of weekly Liquidity Facility in Euros and US Dollar Repo operations can be found here.
The Bank will continue to monitor market conditions carefully and stands ready to take additional action if necessary.
|Operation date
|Settlement date
|Maturity Date
|04 June 2019
|06 June 2019
|05 December 2019
|11 June 2019
|13 June 2019
|05 December 2019
|18 June 2019
|20 June 2019
|05 December 2019
|25 June 2019
|27 June 2019
|05 December 2019
|02 July 2019
|04 July 2019
|05 December 2019
|09 July 2019
|11 July 2019
|09 January 2020
|16 July 2019
|18 July 2019
|09 January 2020
|23 July 2019
|25 July 2019
|09 January 2020
|30 July 2019
|01 August 2019
|09 January 2020
|06 August 2019
|08 August 2019
|06 February 2020
|13 August 2019
|15 August 2019
|06 February 2020
|20 August 2019
|22 August 2019
|06 February 2020
|27 August 2019
|29 August 2019
|06 February 2020
|03 September 2019
|05 September 2019
|05 March 2020
|10 September 2019
|12 September 2019
|05 March 2020
|17 September 2019
|19 September 2019
|05 March 2020
|24 September 2019
|26 September 2019
|05 March 2020
|01 October 2019
|03 October 2019
|09 April 2020
|08 October 2019
|10 October 2019
|09 April 2020
|15 October 2019
|17 October 2019
|09 April 2020
|22 October 2019
|24 October 2019
|09 April 2020
|29 October 2019
|31 October 2019
|09 April 2020
|05 November 2019
|07 November 2019
|07 May 2020
|12 November 2019
|14 November 2019
|07 May 2020
|19 November 2019
|21 November 2019
|07 May 2020
|26 November 2019
|28 November 2019
|07 May 2020