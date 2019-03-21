Bank Of England: Bank Rate Maintained At 0.75% - March 2019

The Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee has voted unanimously to maintain Bank Rate at 0.75%. The committee also voted unanimously to maintain the stock of corporate bond purchases and UK government bond purchases.
Monetary Policy Summary and minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting
Current Bank Rate
0.75%
The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) sets monetary policy to meet the 2% inflation target, and in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment. At its meeting ending on 20 March 2019, the MPC voted unanimously to maintain Bank Rate at 0.75%.
Monetary policy summary and minutes
Monetary policy Committee voting history