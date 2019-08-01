Bank Of England: Asset Purchase Facility: Gilt Purchases - Market Notice 1 August 2019

As set out in the minutes of the MPC meeting ending on 31 July 2019, the MPC has agreed to make £15.2bn of gilt purchases, financed by central bank reserves, to reinvest the cash flows associated with the maturity on 7 September 2019 of a gilt owned by the Asset Purchase Facility (APF).
Operations to make these gilt purchases will commence in the week beginning 9 September 2019. The range of gilts eligible for purchase will remain unchanged from previous operations. The Bank will continue, normally, to conduct three auctions a week. Gilts with a residual maturity of 3-7 years will be purchased on Mondays; those with a residual maturity of over 15 years will be purchased on Tuesdays; and those with a residual maturity of 7-15 years will be purchased on Wednesdays.
The Bank intends to purchase evenly across the three gilt maturity sectors. The size of auctions will initially be £1,268mn for each maturity sector.
The Bank will confirm details of the following week’s operations each Thursday at 16:00 (London time). The Bank does not currently intend to purchase gilts where the Bank holds more than 70% of the “free float”, i.e. the total amount in issue minus government holdings. The Bank will, however, continue to keep the gilts eligible for purchase by the APF under review.
Other than as amended by this Market Notice, previous Market Notices relating to the Bank’s gilt purchases under the APF will apply.