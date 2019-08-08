Bank Of America Merrill Lynch Leads GlobalData’s Top 10 Global M&A Financial Adviser League Table In Retail Sector for H1 2019

Bank of America Merrill Lynch has dominated the latest mergers and acquisitions (M&A) league table of the top 10 financial advisers in the retail sector based on deal value in the first half (H1) of 2019, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
The American investment bank advised on 11 deals worth US$15.6bn, including the big ticket deal of EP Global’s acquisition of 100% stake in Metro.
According to GlobalData, which tracks all M&A, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world to compile the league tables, HSBC was at the second position with eight deals worth US$12.2bn.
Nagarjun Sura, Financial Deals Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “In the retail sector, six out of the top seven financial advisers were involved in EP Global’s acquisition of Metro for US$9.7bn. Interestingly, legal adviser Hengeler Mueller made it to the second position by advising on this single transaction.”
Global retail deals market in H1 2019
The retail sector saw decline in deal value while volumes grew in H1 2019 compared with H1 2018. The total value declined by 19.9% from US$89.9bn in H1 2018 to US$72.1bn in H1 2019. Deal volume increased by 42.4% from 857 to 1,220.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which topped the retail league table of M&A financial advisers, finished at sixth position in GlobalData’s recently released global league table of top 20 M&A financial advisers.
Kirkland & Ellis leads top 10 M&A legal advisers list
Law firm Kirkland & Ellis emerged as the lead player in the list of top 10 legal advisers, in terms of deal value. It advised on 12 deals worth a combined US$12.0bn. Hengeler Mueller occupied the second position in terms of value, advising on just one deal worth US$9.7bn. In the global league table of top 20 M&A legal advisers, Kirkland & Ellis was at second position. The global league table was led by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.