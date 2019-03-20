Bangkok Capital Asset Management (BCAP) Selects DTCC To Streamline, Enhance Post-Trade Processes - BCAP Becomes The First Thai Domestic Investment Manager To Go Live On The Central Trade Manager Platform

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), the premier post-trade infrastructure for the global financial services industry, today announced that Bangkok Capital Asset Management Co., Ltd. (BCAP) has become the first domestic investment manager in Thailand to adopt DTCC’s Central Trade Manager (CTM), a global platform for the central matching of cross-border and domestic transactions that enables BCAP to significantly improve their post-trade processes.
Using the CTM platform, BCAP can automate previously manual processes, increasing efficiency and lowering the risk of settlement failures. BCAP also benefits from the scalability of the CTM platform, enabling them to effectively handle increased volumes and added funds without expending additional internal resources. Additionally, BCAP users can automatically enrich trades with SSIs when they use CTM in conjunction with ALERT, the industry’s largest and most compliant online global database for the maintenance and communication of account and standing settlement instructions (SSIs). BCAP is the asset management arm of Bangkok Bank, established in 2014 by Bualuang Securities PLC, operating the securities businesses.
“We are pleased to partner with DTCC in standardizing our post-trade processes in alignment with global market standards,” said Thanavut Pornrojnangkool, Chief Investment Officer at BCAP. “With the CTM platform, we can accept more trade volumes from our clients, including domestic and cross-border transactions, while improving our processing capabilities.”
Matthew Stauffer, Managing Director and Head of Institutional Trade Processing at DTCC, said, “Having BCAP on the CTM platform is a win for the Thailand market. With the market moving to a shorter settlement cycle in early 2018, the importance of automation and standardization cannot be stressed at a better time than now. CTM delivers straight-through-processing, resulting in greater operational efficiency and reduced risk for our clients.”
A key attribute of CTM is its ability to provide seamless connectivity from trade execution to settlement. This is done by leveraging direct connectivity to multiple order management systems (OMS) via FIX and other protocols, flexible central trade matching and connection via the SWIFT network to a full community of custodian banks for the purposes of settlement instruction.
By adopting CTM, BCAP can now further automate its post -trade process with an existing community of almost 2,000 counterparties in 52 countries.