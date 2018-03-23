B&S Group Celebrates First Day Of Trading On Euronext

B&S Group (ticker symbol: BSGR), a global distribution partner for consumer goods, began trading on Euronext Amsterdam today. The listing follows the company’s Initial Public Offering (IPO), with a total offering of € 358 million.
Based on a reference price of € 14.50 per share, the total market capitalisation of B&S Group at opening was € 1,221 million.
B&S Group is an international distribution partner of fast-moving consumer goods across a range of niche markets. The company offers the advantage of diversification through markets, products and geographical spreads. The listing will provide B&S Group with financial flexibility and diversity through access to a wider range of capital-raising options to continue to realise its growth ambitions.
Bert Meulman, CEO of B&S Group, said: “The listing marks an important milestone for B&S Group readying the company for the future. It has been an exciting and intensive time and we are very pleased to be at Euronext Amsterdam today to celebrate this new step in the development of our company. The level of interest from both institutional and retail investors underlines the success of how we have built this company over the years. It also confirms our current attractive business model. We look forward to focusing on further expanding our leading positions internationally and to continuing value creation for all our stakeholders.”
B&S Group celebrated the accomplished IPO and listing by sounding the gong, which denotes the opening of trading of the company on Euronext Amsterdam.