Bahamas International Securities Exchange Lists 3 Winterbotham Funds

The Bahamas International Securities Exchange (BISX) is pleased to announce that three new Investment Funds (one with sub-funds) have successfully completed the BISX Mutual Fund Listing Process and have been listed on the Exchange. These newly listed funds are:
- Planifolia Trade Finance Fund Ltd.
- T Wealth Fund Ltd.
- ADIFO Global Multi-Asset Fund Ltd. – Class A
- ADIFO Global Multi-Asset Fund Ltd. – Class B
- ADIFO Global Multi-Asset Fund Ltd. – Class C
All of the funds are open-ended mutual funds with subscriptions and redemptions carried out by the relevant fund’s administrator. The Funds are incorporated as International Business Companies under the laws of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and are licensed under the Investment Funds Act, 2003.
In speaking of the Listing, Ivan Hooper, Chief Executive Officer of The Winterbotham Trust Company Limited stated: “We continue our sponsoring efforts, this time with the listing of three new funds, one of them with three separate share classes, for a total of five listings. These funds have diverse investment objectives and reflect the importance managers are giving to listing their investment vehicles. UCAP Bahamas Limited, the investment manager for these funds, is a great example of such a manager and we hope to be able to continue to sponsor further funds in the future. As the largest Fund Administrator by number of funds in The Bahamas, and the largest sponsor of listed Funds with over 45% of fund-related listings, partnering with BISX has become a key component of our offering and a key enhancer in our ability to attract funds to The Bahamas¨.
BISX Chief Executive Officer, Keith Davies, commented: “We are proud to have crossed the 90 listed fund threshold and look forward to passing 100 funds. Milestones such as this are only possible due to the hard work put in by our Sponsor Members including Winterbotham which has been steadfast in its support of BISX and our drive to expand the Exchange’s Mutual Fund Listing Facility.”
The Winterbotham Trust Company Limited served as the BISX Sponsor Member that brought the Funds to the Exchange. UCAP Bahamas Limited is the Investment Manager and The Winterbotham Trust Company Limited has been appointed to serve as the Administrator of these funds.