Baby On Board: Remarks Before The Society For Corporate Governance National Conference, SEC Commissioner Hester M. Peirce, San Diego, California, June 28, 2019

A few months ago there was an article in the Washington Post about the baby on board signs that seem to be on so many cars.[1] The article’s timing was perfect because I had just seen one of those signs and remember wondering why they seemed to be making a come-back. At one point, those signs were everywhere, on almost every car. Then they seemed to disappear for a while, but now they are back. The article gave the history of the signs, which first hit rear windows in 1986, assessed the psychology behind their popularity, and reported on people’s reaction to them. The article speculates that for parents driving their infants around on dangerous roadways, these signs serve as “protective talismans.” Less superstitious parents might also use the signs to signal emergency responders in case of an accident that there is a baby in the car. Other drivers see the signs as a way of announcing to the world that you are a parent or as pleas for others to drive carefully. At bottom, the article suggests, the signs seem to reflect a jumble of parental emotions—anxiety, pride, love, and deep respect for the preciousness of life. Also reflecting a jumble of emotions, is the recent “Lady on Board” trend. Before I turn to this topic, I better give my disclaimer. The views that I represent are my own and not necessarily those of the Securities and Exchange Commission or my fellow Commissioners.
The presence or absence of women on corporate boards has drawn a lot of public and private sector attention recently. This morning, I would like to talk about why all the attention on this issue gives me both concern and hope for the future. My concerns are multiple. First, much of the rhetoric on this subject overstates or misstates the research on the subject. Second, calls to dictate or encourage particular board formulations from the government improperly override private sector decisions, and involvement of the federal government represents an improper federalization of corporate governance. Third, external micromanagement of board composition adds yet another cost to the already high cost of being a public company. Fourth, “Lady on Board” signaling may send an unintended and inaccurate message—absent mandates, corporate boards will not recruit women. On the positive side, boards that make a concerted effort to be creative in looking to fill substantive gaps are likely to look in places they would not traditionally have looked. As a result, I expect that corporate boards will increasingly draw from previously underrepresented populations simply because that is where boards will find the talent and expertise they need.
Much of the push for women on boards comes from private actors, including investors, asset managers, and proxy advisors. Some of these private actors are calling for disclosure,[2] while others are calling for quotas.[3] One organization, 2020 Women on Boards, promotes the inclusion of more women on boards and issues a “W” award to companies whose board is at least 20 percent women.[4] Private citizens and organizations are, of course, entitled to advocate for whatever board composition they like. The half dozen shareholder proposals reviewed by the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance on this topic in recent years[5] reflect a broader trend of increased pressure on companies to achieve greater gender and ethnic diversity on their boards.[6] The New York City Comptroller’s Office has launched an initiative directed at increasing board diversity, including specifically gender diversity.[7] To the extent that diversity of any kind improves a company’s ability to increase corporate value—by, for example, deepening the board’s understanding of its customer base or introducing new ideas that a more externally homogeneous board might have missed—it is an eminently reasonable issue for consideration by anyone interested in a company’s welfare.
I do, however, question a premise seemingly underlying many of these advocacy efforts: that the presence of women, without regard to what their qualifications are, is inherently salutary. A large asset manager’s “Investment Stewardship Commentary” reported “Measurable improvements,” including a two-time increase in the percentage of women on boards over the past decade and explained that “the growing number of women on company boards . . . is tied to long-term performance.”[8] This asset manager is not alone in linking women’s mere presence on boards with improved company performance. Another manager notes that there is “compelling research connecting greater gender diversity with better performance.”[9]Accordingly, this asset manager “voted against more than 600 companies that have not taken adequate steps toward adding at least one female director.”[10]
Similarly, proxy advisors seem to see a link between a board’s gender composition and its company’s performance. As of next year, proxy advisor ISS will include in its U.S. voting guidance a recommendation that, with regard to companies in the Russell 3000 or S&P 1500 indices, shareholders “generally vote against or withhold from the chair of the nominating committee…at companies when there are no women on the company’s board.”[11] Discussing the rationale for this change, ISS notes that “[d]uring the 2017 and 2018 proxy seasons, investors increasingly targeted companies with little or no female representation on their boards, citing reasons of equality, good corporate governance, and enhanced long-term company performance.” I do not mean to single out ISS. The next largest proxy advisor, Glass Lewis, has similar guidance. Its 2019 guidance states “Glass Lewis will generally recommend voting against the nominating committee chair of a board that has no female members.”[12]
The problem is that there is mixed evidence as to whether the mere inclusion of women on boards has an effect on a company’s performance. While some studies have found that having women on corporate boards has a positive effect on a company’s return on assets,[13] others have found no impact on performance at all.[14] Other studies find a positive effect on the firm’s compliance with ethical and social standards, and on monitoring behavior.[15] While in some instances, such improvements may result in a positive effect on the company’s financial performance, it is not clear that this is universally true for all companies at all times. Indeed, one study has found that increased monitoring behavior can be detrimental for companies that already have strong shareholder rights, which “suggest[s] that firms should not add women to a board with the expectation that the presence of women automatically improves performance.”[16] Several studies, even one that encourages increased female participation on company boards, conclude that the justification for gender diversity must be something other than improving company financial performance given the lack of clear evidence showing an effect from the mere appointment of female board members.[17]
These results are particularly meaningful because they are not generated through the study of hypotheticals and models. Several countries already have implemented “hard” or “soft” quotas—that is, absolute requirements that a board have a minimum number of women directors, or requirements that the company disclose the gender diversity of its board—and therefore we may see and learn from their experiences. These experiences have not been encouraging. Norway was the first country to impose such a quota, and its requirements remain among the most stringent. It requires that the country’s public companies have boards with at least 40 percent of each gender represented.[18] What sets Norway apart is that non-compliance can result in company dissolution. Alternatively, companies can opt to shift to a different, private corporate form. Norway’s 40 percent rule has been fully effective since 2008, which gives us a decade of data upon which to draw. According to one study, the law may have had a deleterious effect on the quality of public company’s boards; boards were overall younger and less experienced as measured by CEO experience.[19] The study also found an increase in leverage and acquisitions and deterioration in operating performance. Another study, however, found that, while board members’ CEO experience in any size company did decline, the level of large firm CEO experience did not.[20]
Even on purely social policy grounds, the law may not have had its intended effect. One study found that the result has actually been a decrease in the overall number of female board members.[21] How did that happen? Companies became private, which means fewer public company board seats are available. Even though a greater proportion of public board members are female, there are fewer women on public company boards.[22] Admittedly, cause and effect are difficult in this area. In Norway at the time of transition to the new requirement, there were many other factors at work in companies’ decisions about whether to be public companies, but the result was a decrease not an increase in public board seats held by women.[23] In the meantime, however, the number of women serving on the boards of private companies, where there is no mandate, has increased more slowly, but steadily and organically.[24] It is also not apparent that having proportionally more women on boards has had any salutary effect on women further down the ranks at Norwegian companies or on company performance.[25]
Despite the lackluster results of Norway’s law, many other countries have rolled out their own quotas, although most do not mandate dissolution for non-compliance as Norway’s law does. Currently, Belgium, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Israel, and Spain also have quotas. Other countries, such as the UK, Canada, Australia, and the Netherlands have a “comply or explain” model, which requires companies to explain why they do not meet certain targets for female board representation.[26]
Recent years have brought a number of regulatory and legislative initiatives in the United States as well. The Illinois General Assembly recently passed a resolution to “urge” companies to have, depending on size, one to three women members within three years.[27] The resolution was a compromise to the originally introduced legislation, which would have mandated that boards include women.[28] The bill that ultimately passed both state chambers requires publicly traded Illinois companies to report on their websites the demographics of their board and executives, as well as their plans for promoting diversity in the workplace.[29] This bill is now headed to the governor’s desk.[30] Other states, including Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Colorado, have passed non-binding resolutions encouraging increased board diversity.[31] There is also currently a bill in the New Jersey legislature that would require at least three women on the boards of certain companies. [32]
The original Illinois legislation looked more like the women-on-boards law California enacted last year. California passed a law requiring minimum numbers of women on the boards of public companies headquartered in California.[33] For companies with six or more board members, at least three must be women. For companies with five directors, two must be women, and for companies with four or fewer, one must be a woman. Although no lawsuits have yet been filed, the California Chamber of Commerce and Professor Joseph Grundfest have expressed concerns about its constitutionality.[34] The text of the bill explicitly makes a business case to justify the law’s existence; it points to the financial benefits to firms of having women on their boards.[35] As I noted earlier, the mixed findings of research in this area may not support this business case.
These state efforts concern me because they micromanage an aspect of corporate governance that corporations, boards, and shareholders seem perfectly capable of handling on their own. First, with respect to the California law, it seems odd that the legislature would need to act to require companies to take action that, in the language of the law itself, is of great benefit to the companies themselves. Second, the decision of whom to place on a board is an intensely bespoke decision for a company. Optimal board size differs by company, but adding another director is not always a good option. Each seat, and the specific qualifications of the director that fills it, must therefore be carefully considered by the company. What those qualifications are will turn on the needs of the company.[36] Depending on the company’s age, location, industry, target customers, and history, and the qualifications of other board members, any one company may need a director who has extensive experience with large public companies, or with a specific community, or deep expertise in the technical requirements of an industry, accounting expertise, or a background in marketing, and so forth. For one company, having women on the board may be essential. Perhaps the company makes products used exclusively or chiefly by women, or perhaps the company has had pervasive problems with sexual harassment against women and needs female voices at the table. In some cases a board composed solely of women will make sense. Upsetting the delicate balance is a serious incursion on private judgments.
My concerns about micromanagement are not limited to gender mandates. There also have been calls for boards to include people with particular expertise. Sarbanes-Oxley, for example, included a mandate that the SEC require issuers without a financial expert on their audit committees disclose this fact.[37] Such a disclosure mandate is inherently appealing. After all, investors likely would find it material if a company’s audit committee did not include anyone with the expertise to assess audited financials and work with the company’s auditors. That said, if “financial expert” were defined too narrowly, it could be extremely constraining on firms. The Commission understood this concern, and defined the term broadly.[38] Currently, there is discussion of a similar mandate for disclosure of whether a board has a cyber expert. Again, there is inherent appeal to this mandate, but, unlike financial expertise, board-level cyber-expertise is not necessary for every company. Electing directors who will meet these criteria is the prerogative of the shareholders.
Part of the calculus for shareholders and the companies they own is cost. Complying with a mandate to add women to the board is likely to increase the costs of being a public company.[39] The number of public companies has declined in recent years. Chairman Clayton is spearheading a cross-divisional effort at the SEC to think about ways that we can encourage more companies to go public earlier in their lifecycle. The current trend toward late IPOs has a deleterious effect on retail investors who, as the Chairman recently testified, “may not have the opportunity to participate in the growth phase of these companies if they choose not to enter our public markets or do so only later in their life cycle.”[40] With this in mind, new mandates on public companies that increase the costs of being public should be viewed with skepticism. Smaller and younger companies may struggle to attract the best talent to their boards. Unlike a well-established blue chip, a newer company may not have the luxury of choosing among many well-qualified directors. Although many advocates of such mandates tout the benefits of expanding the pool of director candidates, if the company must have a woman, it will be just as limited as if it could only pick a man. Limiting companies’ choice increases their costs.
Federal involvement in forcing women or groups with particular skill sets onto corporate boards is even more troubling than state involvement. When states make these kinds of laws, corporations can move to another state. The broad reach of the California mandate to include not only companies incorporated there, but companies headquartered there, makes escape harder, but typically states limit their mandates to domestic companies. The resulting competition among states is one reason that corporate governance has traditionally been left to the states. Involvement of the SEC in such areas undermines what has been an effective federal-state allocation of responsibility. Unlike many areas of securities law, it is not a problem to have states compete with one another in the provision of corporate law and the related judicial infrastructure. Regulatory innovation is sometimes beneficial when conducted at the state level, as a useful policy can be adopted by other states after its effects have been tested by the first state.[41] Federal policy provides no such trial period.
Thus far, the federal government, including the SEC, does not impose any specific requirements related to gender diversity on corporate boards. There have been, however, some movements in this direction. For example, earlier this year, the SEC staff issued revised compliance and disclosure interpretations that provided guidance on how a company should handle the disclosure of demographic information about its board members.[42] To be clear, the SEC does not require that every company disclose this information. If a company considered certain self-identified characteristics of board members as part of the nomination process, however, the staff’s position is that the company should disclose that these characteristics were considered, and, with the directors’ consent, what the directors’ own self-identified characteristics are. Examples of these “characteristics” include race, gender, ethnicity, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation, or cultural background. Although the SEC had previously required that companies disclose whether they consider diversity in selecting board members, the term “diversity” was not defined. Even this seemingly limited step troubles me because it nudges companies, boards, and directors to disclose matters that may be intensely personal to directors. Some people may not serve on boards if they know that doing so will mean being asked, in order to enhance the company’s diversity metrics, to divulge in corporate filings details about their personal lives and backgrounds—an unwelcome result at a time when we want people of all backgrounds to feel comfortable in the boardroom. Congress is considering directing the SEC to take additional steps.[43] Just last week, the House Committee on Financial Services held a hearing on potential measures to increase boardroom diversity.[44]
“Baby on Board” signs draw our attention to people in need of special care. Babies, of course, cannot fend for themselves, and we treat them accordingly. Whatever its proponents’ intentions, the “Lady on Board” movement may be perceived to serve a similar purpose. In the process, the movement could undermine the respect accorded to women who are in boardrooms. If women are presumed to be in the room simply to get the company credit, will their male colleagues listen to them? If the criterion is only that the director be a woman, will companies simply pick the same handful of women over and over again? That appears to be what is happening in Norway.[45] In that country, the term “golden skirt” refers to women who sit on seven, eight, or in one notable case, as many as 90 boards.[46] If only a handful of women are getting all the board seats reserved for women, we are just creating a new privileged class.
Now that I have laid out some of my concerns, let me give you my reasons for optimism. Recently, I received a handwritten note from someone who included the following sentiment: “Just do your job—girl professionals make it happen.” I appreciated the encouragement, but consistent with my aversion to “Lady on Board” signs, I would prefer a reformulation that says “Just do your job—professionals, including women professionals, make it happen.” I am optimistic that the need to get the job done will force companies to look outside of the places they have traditionally looked to find the board talent they need. The challenges that companies face today—including problems and opportunities associated with cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and social media—are in many ways more daunting than last generation’s challenges. A board full of retired executives may not be best suited to cope with these challenges.
In filling board seats, companies will have to think more creatively. Perhaps this is already happening. Without explicit mandates, the number of women on corporate boards has increased steadily in recent years.[47] Between 2011 and 2017, for example, the percentage of corporate directors at Fortune 1000 companies who are women increased from 14.8 percent to 19.8 percent.[48] Additionally, as boards bring on younger directors, these directors are likely to include women and minorities, who have the requisite education, experience, and expertise, even though they have not yet served as CEO. I spoke recently to a director who said that she had successfully recruited a young director to serve on the board because she had experience other candidates with longer resumes did not. The New York Times reported a few years ago on tech companies’ fervent race to secure desirable female board members.[49] Many of these women are young, and all of them are tech- and business-savvy.
An effective board comprises many different perspectives forged through different personal, educational, and career paths. I think of the board, albeit a governmental board, on which I serve. I serve with three fantastic colleagues now. Each of them brings a unique perspective to the SEC’s mission. Chairman Clayton’s years in private practice have made him an expert at identifying problems, crafting practical solutions, and exercising the leadership necessary to put those solutions into place. Commissioner Jackson, whose academic work is complemented by time in both the private and public sectors, challenges my thinking on a whole range of issues. Commissioner Roisman, with his combination of experience in the private sector, at the SEC, and in the legislative branch, is a rich source of insight for me and brings an invaluable voice to the Commission’s work. Incoming Commissioner Allison Lee has years of experience at the SEC, was in private practice, and has also taught corporate and financial law.[50] I know that her arrival will bring a fresh perspective on issues, and I am looking forward to drawing from her expertise as we consider regulatory and enforcement actions. The diverse personal experiences of each of my colleagues—each of whose perspective is unique and different from mine—have also enriched our discussions. Although the context is very different from the public company boardroom, my experience at the SEC has underscored for me how collective decision-making on a wide range of complex matters can benefit from being informed by diverse personal and professional experiences. I am confident that those on today’s corporate boards faced with so many difficult and complex problems, will reach similar conclusions.
In the early 1990s, the maker of Teen Talk Barbie had to apologize because one of her pre-programmed phrases was “Math class is tough!”[51] As it turns out, G.I. Joe had trouble with math too once the Barbie Liberation Organization switched Barbie’s and G.I. Joe’s recordings.[52] Barbie started saying things like “Vengeance is mine!”[53] This reprogrammed Barbie is a reminder that we all bring something to the table, but just what we bring might not always be easy to predict based on personal characteristics. In this country, we combine the talents and experiences of such a diverse population that we will often surprise one another. I am glad that we live in a time in which the beauty of this intellectual, personal, biographical, and experiential diversity is increasingly going to be reflected in our public company and governmental boardrooms.
Having read the article about the origin of and psychology behind “Baby on Board” signs, I am coming around to the position that they are a good idea. I am not convinced, however, that “Lady on Board” signs are such a good idea. I worry that this approach is based on shaky evidence; inappropriately micromanages corporate governance; adds to the cost of being a public company; and undermines the talented women who are and will in the future be on boards. Thank you all for your time today. I know that you have a fascinating day ahead of you, but I am happy to take some questions.
