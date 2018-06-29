B3 Renews New Nonresident Investors Program - Certain Exemptions Will Be Granted On Fees Charged On Certain Trades

As of July 2, 2018, B3 will renew and extend its New Nonresident Investors Program, effective until July 1st, 2019.
The Program aims to encourage new nonresident investors to join the markets managed by B3 and certain exemptions will be granted on fees arising from trades in the derivatives and cash equities markets. These benefits will be controlled through a program of points offered to new investors.
The eligibility rules for the Program, timeframe, calculation methodology and fee policy are detailed in the Circular Letter 028/2018-PRE.
Interested parties can formally join the Incentive Program within 60 days of their first participation in a trading session by signing the Instrument of Agreement attached hereto and available at www.bvmfnet.com.br, selecting the derivatives contracts and/or cash equities market securities of interest in accordance with the list of Eligible Products.
Further information is available from the International Business Development Department by telephone on +55 11 2565-7600.