B3 Recognized By Institutional Investor Magazine - B3 Ranks Second In The Overall Ranking In The Financials/Nonbanks Sector

B3 has joined the special ranking of the British magazine Institutional Investor. Winners of the 2019 Latin America Executive Team ranking were announced on July 10 based on votes from 1,000 portfolio managers, analysts and sell-side analysts from leading global banks.
Companies with the best CEOs, best CFOs and best Investor Relations teams were chosen. The ranking includes companies from all over Latin America, including Mexico, and comprises 88 representatives, 53 of whom are Brazilian.
B3 ranks second place in the Financials/Nonbanks category. B3’s CEO, CFO and Investor Relations Team also rank second in this category. B3 is also highlighted in the ranking as first place in Best Practices in the environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) dimensions.
This recognition is in addition to other recent honor awarded by Forbes Brasil on July 3, which elected Gilson Finkelsztain, B3 CEO, as one of Brazil’s 15 top CEOs. This is an unprecedented achievement for B3, who is increasingly strengthening its brand as a company with professionals that are a reference for the market.
Click here to see the 2019 Latin America Executive Team rankings