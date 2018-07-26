B3: New Nonresident Traders Incentive Program

As of today, a new version of the Program of Points for the New Non-Resident Traders Incentive Program will be in effect and will remain in force until January 7, 2019.
The changes made comprise the following items:
- Granting of 0.00008 points for each R$1.00 traded for cash market securities;
- Granting of 0.00026 points for each R$1.00 traded for equity options;
There were no changes to the other rules of the Incentive Program previously published.
The eligibility rules for the Program, the timeframes, calculation conditions and fee policy are described in Circular Letter 035/2018-PRE.