B3 Launches Early Closing And Reference Data Provision Service - UP2DATA Launch Will Enable Access To Financial Data In A More Timely Manner And In Formats Compatible With The Systems Currently Available On The Market

B3 announced the launch of UP2DATA, a market closing and reference data provision service that will provide early ready-made financial information to customers to facilitate the automation of their processes.
"If a particular market closes at 3:00 p.m. in Brazil, for instance, information about it will be readily available soon after that time. Until now, customers had to wait for the entire market to close in order to access data that were known in mid-afternoon," explains Adolpho Bianchi, Information and Technology Products and Services director at B3.
UP2DATA provides data on security lists, open positions, trade information, settlement and reference prices, and economic indicators for the Commodities, Interest Rate, Exchange Rate, and Equity markets, among other data.
"The financial data business is gaining increasing relevance among companies worldwide, and stock exchanges in particular are creating new services to diversify their portfolio. With an eye on this upward trend, B3 carried out an in-depth study on the data generated by our company and identified what information could be offered to the market in a streamlined way to bring benefits to those customers experiencing difficulties to obtain certain data," explains Bianchi.
Another added benefit of the new UP2DATA service is the possibility of customizing the data received. Customers can choose the content, layouts and formats in which they wish to receive the data and, therefore, facilitate integration into their existing systems. "This will do away with most of the work required today to integrate market data into the customers’ systems on a daily basis and this can reap important operational benefits for our customers," says Bianchi.
UP2DATA can be used by both local and foreign customers. For institutions that do not trade in all markets, or do not need to receive all the information, data can be acquired fractionally.
UP2DATA may be tried out by B3’s customers free of charge for 30 days. "It should be emphasized that the service will be continually evolving during 2018 and we will include new data and features throughout this year and in the coming years," adds Bianchi.