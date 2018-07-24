 Skip to main Content
B3 Integrated Web Portal - Market Data Will Be Available On A Single Web Address As Of July 30

Date 24/07/2018

On Monday, July 30, B3 will launch its integrated web portal containing the current content from the websites bmfbovespa.com.br, cetip.com.br and b3.com.br. Therefore, the b3.com.br address will will integrate the tools, activities and data previously contained in the Company’s websites, allowing integrated access to data on all the markets in which we operate.

The bmfbovespa.com.br and cetip.com.br web pages will be available for use until November 30, 2018. After that date, they will be discontinued. for routines and consultations until 11/30/2018. After that date, they will be disabled.

If you have any questions, please contact us through B3’s service channels. <hyperlink http://www.bmfbovespa.com.br/en/canais-de-atendimento/>

