B3 Integrated Web Portal - Market Data Is Now Available On A Single Web Address

As of today, you can access B3’s integrated web portal containing the content from the websites bmfbovespa.com.br, cetip.com.br and b3.com.br.
Therefore. from now on the b3.com.br address will integrate the tools, activities and data previously contained in the Company’s websites, allowing integrated access to data on all the markets in which we trade.
The bmfbovespa.com.br and cetip.com.br web pages will be available for use until November 30, 2018. After that date, they will be discontinued.
Some of the data you can find on the new B3 Integrated web portal include:
- Price quotations
- Historical price quotations
- Historical series UTVM segment
- Consultations
- Daily market bulletin
- Companies listed on B3
- Tesouro Direto
- DI Rate
If you have any questions, please contact us through B3’s service channels.
