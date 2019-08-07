B3 Included In The FTSE4Good Emerging Latin America Sustainability Index For The Third Consecutive Year

B3 has been included for the third consecutive year in the FTSE4Good Emerging Latin America index, which evaluates the companies’ performance with regard to their environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies and practices.
The FTSE4Good Emerging Latin America Index was created by the international index provider FTSE Russell, a subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange Group. It is part of a widely recognized sustainability index launched in 2001 and is the second of its kind in the world. For this appointment, B3 was independently assessed based on public data, according to the criteria of the index, fulfilling all the requirements to integrate the portfolio, which includes companies from Latin Ameri
“It is a great honor for B3 to be part of the FTSE4Good Emerging Latin America index for the third consecutive year. Sustainability indices are increasingly being used by investors around the world to identify companies that have robust environmental, social and corporate governance practices and being on this select list shows that we are on the right track within the ESG agenda,” says Sonia Favaretto, Media Relations, Sustainability, Communications and Social Investment director at B3.
B3 was the world’s first Stock Exchange to become a signatory to the UN Global Compact (2004), the first Stock Exchange in an emerging country to officially commit to the Principles for Responsible Investment - PRI (2010), and the first Stock Exchange in the Americas to become a signatory of the Women's Empowerment Principles - WEPs (2017). Among the stock exchanges, B3 was the founder of the Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) UN initiative in 2012. In 2014 it became a member of the SWG - Sustainability Working Group of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE). Through these commitments, B3 ensures good ESG practices in the Brazilian market.
Learn more about the FTSE4Good Emerging Latin America Index at www.ftserussell.com
*B3 does not participate in the Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE) criteria process, since it holds the chair of the ISE Deliberative Board (CISE), which is the highest governance body of the index. The ISE mission is to ensure a transparent index building and company selection process and is composed of representatives of 11 institutions and chaired by B3. Furthermore, B3 is part of the ICO2 - Carbon Efficient Index, composed of shares of companies participating in the IBrX-50 index committed to the management of their greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs). To learn more about B3's sustainability indices, visit http://www.b3.com.br/pt_br/market-data-e-indices/indices/indices-de-sustentabilidade/