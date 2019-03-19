 Skip to main Content
B3: Ibovespa Hits 100 Thousand Points

Date 19/03/2019

The Brazilian capital market reached a very important milestone. Our main index – created in 1968: the Ibovespa  exceeded 100,000 points for the first time in its history.

This record underscores the strengthening of the Brazilian economy over the last few years and reflects the confidence of both domestic and international investors in Brazilian companies and the country.

B3 strongly believes in the potential of the country and our commitment to delivering the best-in-class market infrastructure to continually improve the Capital market environment.


