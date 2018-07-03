B3: ETFs Rocketing In Brazil In 2018

3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (B3) are experiencing a rising volume with the listed Exchange Trading Funds (ETFs), one of the main choices for foreign investors. ADTV jumps ~58% - from R$220MM to R$ 348MM - YTD May 2018 in comparison with same period in 2017 (see the chart below).
Source: B3
Assets Under Management (AUM), grow from BRL 4.8bn in May/17 to BRL 7,9bn in May/18 (65%)
Source: B3
Claudio Jacob, Clients and Market Development Managing Director of B3, is available for additional comments regarding the Brazilian ETFs. For further information and press enquiries with Mr. Jacob, please contact imprensa@b3.com.br