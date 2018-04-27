B3 Attends UN Global Compact Event In Argentina

Organized by the United Nations Global Compact and the Global Compact Network Argentina, the event Making Global Goals Local Business - Argentina brought together local and global leaders from companies engaged in Sustainability, as well as society and government authorities, with the purpose of catalyzing collective actions and their impacts on the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Sonia Favaretto, B3’s Media Relations, Sustainability and Communications, and Social Investment managing director and Local SDG Pioneer, participated in the panel discussion on "Putting the Principles to Work for the Global Goals" and, among other challenges, addressed the issue of how to encourage discussion of the SDG agenda with investors of listed companies.
The UN Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative and invites companies to align their strategies and operations with universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and take measures to promote social goals. B3 was the first stock exchange in the world to become a signatory of the UN Global Compact in 2004.
