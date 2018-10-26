B3 and Shanghai Stock Exchange officially launch market data cooperation. SSE InfoNet Co., Ltd. (InfoNet), the wholly owned subsidiary of Shanghai Stock Exchange, together with its subsidiary in Hong Kong-China Investment Information Services Limited (CIIS) will act as the administer and official distributor of B3 market data in mainland China.
Today, 7 local vendors got the permission certificates granted by SSE Infonet to use and onward dissemination of B3’ Market Data of Ibovespa Index.
Through the cooperation, Shanghai Stock Exchange will advance its international strategy by coping with global exchanges. The cooperation will provide convenience for Chinese investors to know B3 market, as well as help B3 to promote their business in mainland China. It is a mutual benefits model for both exchanges.