AxiomSL Recognized For Exemplary Information Security Practices With ISO 27001 Certification - International Standard Outlines Best Practices For Information Security Management Systems

AxiomSL, the leading global provider of regulatory-reporting, risk and data-management solutions, today announced that it has received ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification (known as ISO 27001). The certification covers AxiomSL’s core software and ControllerView® flagship product, its system development, professional and client support services and company operations. It also covers AxiomSL’s cloud-based solutions, operations and client support.
Created by a joint committee of the International Organization for Standardization (IOS), which promotes worldwide proprietary, industrial and commercial standards, and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), which publishes international standards for all fields of electrotechnology, ISO 27001 validates the effectiveness of companies’ security processes related to financial information, intellectual property, employee details, third-party information and other assets.
“Upholding the highest standards of information security is of tremendous importance to us, and we’re pleased to have achieved ISO 27001 certification, the de facto standard in the global financial services industry,” said Vlad Etkin, Chief Information Officer at AxiomSL. “With the expansion of our clients and solutions around the world, strong processes are of utmost importance to our continued success in this dynamic industry. We dedicated resources to this important effort, and our entire team is proud to have met ISO 27001’s exacting requirements. Achieving this milestone in AxiomSL’s journey demonstrates our drive for excellence and our commitment to upholding the necessary controls to ensure our technology, people and processes meet high quality standards.”
ISO 27001 compliance testifies to AxiomSL’s commitment to a systematic and ongoing approach to managing information-security risks that affect the confidentiality, integrity and availability of company and customer information. Companies receive this certification after undergoing a rigorous audit; in AxiomSL’s case, the audit was performed by the Standards Institute of Israel, a certification body accredited through the ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board, which found AxiomSL’s controls met or exceeded the criteria for ISO 27001 certification. The audit covered AxiomSL’s information security risks management processes, threats and vulnerabilities treatment; design and implementation of information security management system; BCP and DR; HR and vendor management; system development, as well as other ISO-related areas.
“Given that ControllerView, AxiomSL’s data integrity and control platform, is instrumental in meeting regulatory requirements for the world’s leading financial institutions, it is imperative that we have people, processes and technologies focused on information security, especially as our clients increasingly choose to implement the platform on AxiomSL’s cloud,” Aaron Slutsky, AxiomSL’s Chief Security Officer, added. “The ISO 27001 standard ensures our stakeholders that we are processing valuable data using a managed, established methodology to help mitigate risk. And AxiomSL will conduct the annual audits required by the ISO 27001 framework, further demonstrating our drive to continuously improve our security practices, internal processes and data governance.”