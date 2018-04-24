AxiomSL Recognized As The “Best Reporting Platform For The Sell-Side” In 2018 Sell-Side Technology Awards - Cutting-Edge Reporting Solution Addresses CCAR Requirements And Elevates Collaboration Across Business Functions

AxiomSL, the leading global provider of regulatory reporting, risk and data management solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as the “Best Reporting Platform for the Sell-Side” in the 2018 Sell-Side Technology Awards. Hosted by WatersTechnology, the leading financial market technology information provider, this award was given for AxiomSL’s Comprehensive Capital Adequacy Review (CCAR) reporting solution, which enables financial institutions (FIs) to take a strategic approach to CCAR data management, lineage and change management.
Upholding CCAR compliance is a complex, data-intensive and severely time-constrained process. It requires FIs to utilize financial, risk and reference data across diverse silos, business functions and systems while sourcing, aggregating and reconciling disparate data across multiple reports. This is further compounded by the fact that there are 1,499 changes in the CCAR filing requirements for the 2018 fiscal year from the previous year. Addressing changes of this volume and frequency requires the deep industry expertise, intelligent data management platform and consistent client delivery that AxiomSL’s CCAR reporting solution offers. From collection, aggregation and validation to submission, AxiomSL’s CCAR solution provides a holistic framework that enables the integration of heterogeneous data on a single platform, reducing report processing time from hours to minutes and delivering strategic data sourcing, transparency, lineage and workflow automation.
“We’re honored to be recognized once more by WatersTechnology in the Sell-Side Technology Awards,” said Alex Tsigutkin, CEO and Founder of AxiomSL. “Our CCAR solution exemplifies our mission of empowering firms with a Platform for Change to make business-critical decisions, adapt to continuously changing regulatory environments and effectively manage data and risk. Our strategic platform doesn’t just deliver required reports – it integrates multiple data channels without any data conversion to provide a robust foundation for operational efficiency, governance and controls, and data integrity. These features make our platform the preferred solution for sell-side firms looking to streamline and enhance their CCAR compliance processes as well as other regulatory and in-house initiatives.”
AxiomSL’s CCAR solution is supported by its data-lineage tracer module, which functions as a GPS for data, tracking the route of a single data-point from origin to end point through all transformations and uses. The platform interfaces with clients’ existing IT infrastructure, receiving input from, and delivering output to, diverse and disparate systems. It leverages the firm’s automated workflows and existing data structures to quickly and accurately populate the information required for validation, reporting requirements, formats and submission processes. By combining business logic, mapping, permissioning and validation frameworks, this solution offers the flexibility and control FIs need to fully manage their data and report with confidence.
“AxiomSL’s CCAR solution has emerged as one of the industry’s leading platforms to help sell-side firms meet their regulatory obligations,” said Victor Anderson, editor-in-chief of WatersTechnology and Waters magazine. “The firm’s offering is notable due to its seamless integration, risk data aggregation, adaptable reporting automation, and precision data-lineage, traceability and controls. We had a record-breaking number of entries to the SST Awards this year, and AxiomSL’s win in this category reflects the quality and innovative nature of its platform.”
The Sell-Side Technology Awards are managed by WatersTechnology, publisher of the highly-respected Waters magazine, and recognize the work of the leading financial technology providers serving banking institutions. The winners are selected by four senior members of the Waters editorial team and four senior technologists and veteran consultants of the investment banking sector. The highly competitive “Best Reporting Platform for the Sell-Side” category is awarded based on how well a product or service alleviates the reporting burden for sell-side firms.